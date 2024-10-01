Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Cut by Zacks Research

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,500,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

