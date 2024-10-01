Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.95. The company has a market cap of C$37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.