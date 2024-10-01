Zacks Research Weighs in on Alliant Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $61.04.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

