National Bank Financial Comments on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $102.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,024,000 after buying an additional 81,263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

