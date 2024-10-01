DA Davidson Weighs in on Matrix Service’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research report issued on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Matrix Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $314.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

