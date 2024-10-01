Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CarMax by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 541,967 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

