Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2,109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 369,134 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

