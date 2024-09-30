Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0754 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $73.91 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,243.62 or 0.99874849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07885796 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,496,616.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.