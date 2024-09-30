crvUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $62.66 million and $13.15 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,799,859 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 63,045,763.78610798. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99838162 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $11,613,194.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars.

