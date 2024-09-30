Sui (SUI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.79 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Sui has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $704.41 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sui has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.74421779 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $809,053,104.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

