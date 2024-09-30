pzETH Price Hits $3,069.65 on Exchanges (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, pzETH has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for about $3,069.65 or 0.04847613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and approximately $41,066.98 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00266501 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,190.72331838. The last known price of pzETH is 3,114.94348583 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $666,413.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

