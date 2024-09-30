Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 1,320,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,567. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,066,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Banco Santander by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,182,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 94,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

