Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Banco Santander Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 1,320,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,567. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Banco Santander Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,066,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Banco Santander by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,182,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 94,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
Featured Stories
