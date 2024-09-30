Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Expands By 19.7%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 791,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,180,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $48.25. 430,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

