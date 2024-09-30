Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Short Interest Update

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 29,500,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 125,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,721,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,563. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

