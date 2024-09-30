United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 19,700,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,870 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,848,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,658,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 5,209,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,624. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.88. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

