Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Rises By 20.0%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 45.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. 112,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,392. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

