Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTMWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 34,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21.
About Bitcoin Depot
