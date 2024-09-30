Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTMWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 34,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.