BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BV Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVFL stock remained flat at $15.35 during trading on Monday. 21,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

