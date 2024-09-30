BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BRTX stock remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 63.07. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 6,898.28% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioRestorative Therapies

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.