BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
BT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. 13,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.96. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.
BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.
BT Brands Company Profile
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BT Brands
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.