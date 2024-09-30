BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. 13,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.96. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

