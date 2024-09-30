Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Drops By 9.4%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKH remained flat at $11.28 during trading on Monday. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,709,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

