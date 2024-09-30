Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 24,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $15.45.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

