Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0767 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $541.74 million and approximately $32.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.36 or 0.04111294 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002407 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08123728 USD and is up 7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $40,084,058.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

