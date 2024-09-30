Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $7.40 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00011687 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $174.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00105557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.41179227 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1100 active market(s) with $106,822,330.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.