Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brera Stock Down 0.6 %

BREA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 79,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Brera has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

