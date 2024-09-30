NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $5.28 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00008349 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.41 billion and $341.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,212,975,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,332,054 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,212,794,186 with 1,158,051,526 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.31302592 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $274,377,101.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

