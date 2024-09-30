WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $361.53 million and $1.57 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,819,707 coins and its circulating supply is 411,226,782 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,787,306.4026076 with 411,193,482.1551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.90176477 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,443,031.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

