ZClassic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $470,435.30 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

