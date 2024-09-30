ZClassic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $470,435.30 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00043854 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00037456 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012647 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.