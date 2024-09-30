Bittensor Price Hits $576.08 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $576.08 or 0.00910110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.25 billion and approximately $222.72 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00266298 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 568.66340945 USD and is up 6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $186,339,819.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

