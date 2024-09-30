Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) & TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Financial Survey

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% TruGolf N/A N/A -28.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and TruGolf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and TruGolf”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $5.98 million 1.72 -$15.64 million N/A N/A TruGolf $20.35 million 0.62 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

TruGolf has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Summary

TruGolf beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.