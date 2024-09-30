Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGYY traded down C$0.30 on Monday, hitting C$16.11. 469,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,697. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$14.53 and a one year high of C$20.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.79.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

