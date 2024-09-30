Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $456.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

