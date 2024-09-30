Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100,475 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after buying an additional 86,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $641.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,292,421 shares of company stock valued at $954,612,818 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.