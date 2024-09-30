Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 110,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $328,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,628. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

