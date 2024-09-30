Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Nano has a total market cap of $118.32 million and $1.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,297.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.92 or 0.00532281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00105557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00243605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00076501 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

