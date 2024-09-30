Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $443.71 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $443.71 million and approximately $29.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,697,755,843 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

