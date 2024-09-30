Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $114,348.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,297.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.92 or 0.00532281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00105557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00243605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00076501 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

