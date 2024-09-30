Saga Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.68 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Saga has a market cap of $277.83 million and $104.68 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saga has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00266298 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,035,579,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,986,545 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,035,428,474 with 102,931,393 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.69728824 USD and is up 9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $135,549,208.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.