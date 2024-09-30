Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $375.08 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $375.08 million and $11.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.36 or 0.04111294 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,734,224 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,034,224 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.