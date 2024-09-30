MAGA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, MAGA has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. MAGA has a total market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00265903 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00007234 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,014,264.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

