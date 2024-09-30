Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $100,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $134.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

