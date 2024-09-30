Cheelee (CHEEL) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market cap of $253.47 million and $6.93 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $13.10 or 0.00020727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cheelee alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00265903 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,047.48668115 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.94038908 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,569,539.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.