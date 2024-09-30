Ripio Credit Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,520.45 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,520.45 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,234.38 or 1.00035194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00172188 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,162.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

