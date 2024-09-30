aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $292.36 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $292.36 million and $20.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,239,738 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

