ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.19

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $53.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00105566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.