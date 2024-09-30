Maverick Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.18 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $86.18 million and $8.70 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00265396 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,980,912 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 380,647,579.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.23529136 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,724,627.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

