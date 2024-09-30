Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

LLESY stock remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Monday. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

