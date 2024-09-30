The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $399.53 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $403.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

