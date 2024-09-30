Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $456.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.