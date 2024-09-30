Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Makes New $435,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.9% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $707.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,494 shares of company stock worth $118,230,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

